CORVALLIS, Ore. (WRBL) – For the first time since 2019, the Auburn Tigers are advancing to the College World Series after defeating Oregon State 4-3 in a winner-take-all Game 3 in the Corvallis Super Regional.

The Tigers jumped in front with a Sonny DiChiara 2-run home run in the 3rd inning, before Oregon State answered with a run of their own. Auburn scored another run via an Oregon State error in the 6th, and then Brody Moore executed a squeeze play to score one more run. Justin Boyd hit a 2-run home run in the 7th to make it a one run game. Auburn then brought in Blake Burkhalter, who set down the next 8 Oregon State hitters in order to end the game

The Tigers will open with Ole Miss in Omaha on Saturday at 7pm ET/6pm CT.