AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn University unveiled the most complete dinosaur specimen in the eastern United States on June 1, according to the Director of University Communications Services Preston Sparks.

This fossilized egg with an intact embryo was first discovered in the 1970s by a group of teens near Selma, Alabama. It can now be found in the Rouse Life Sciences building around the rotunda on the first floor, along with an interactive tablet, and CT scan images that show the bones within the egg.

Director of Auburn University Museum of Natural History (AUMNH) Jonathan Armbruster says that this finding holds great value.

“It’s very unique, and there’s not another one like it,” said Director Armbruster. “It holds great scientific value.”

There is little information known about dinosaurs that inhabited the eastern coast of the U.S. This is partly due to the vegetation that is different from the Western U.S.

