Auburn elementary principals “gitting up” to celebrate fundraising goal

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A few Auburn principals are “gitting” up and showing off their dance moves celebrating their school’s fundraising efforts.

Richland Elementary celebrated surpassing their “Amazing Space Fun(d) Run” goal of $18,000 with a total of $39,368. Proceeds go towards helping purchase supplies and equipment for students and teachers.

Richland principal Jeff Johnson and assistant principal Katy Conradson

Richland principal Jeff Johnson and assistant principal Katy Conradson promised students they’d put on their boots and cowboy hats and perform the Git Up Challenge if the fundraiser exceeded their goal! They kept their promise and the students loved the performance.

Richland prides itself on turning out champion students. Friday, Richland principals proved they have some champion dancing skills too.