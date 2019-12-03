Auburn family finds Christmas joy surprising delivery workers

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) – An Auburn family is providing a sweet Santa surprise for delivery girls and guys who visit their home while dropping off packages leading up to Christmas.

April and Scotty Coulter left all kinds of drinks and snacks (including those awesome Christmas tree cakes with sprinkles on them) outside their Auburn home. The basket of goodies contains a sweet poem from their family to the delivery drivers.

”Tis the season of long, hard days

Delivering thousands of packages without delays

So, we wanted to offer you a drink and some treats

To boost your energy as you travel the streets

So, grab what you want and be on your way

Knowing you’re appreciated every day Merry Christmas,

The Coulter Family

The family has a doorbell camera and enjoys coming home and watching the reaction of delivery drivers dropping off boxes and grabbing a sweet or savory surprise along with a drink. They shared one video on Facebook, and people loved it.

“Our family has THE BEST time spying on all the delivery elves to see if they pick up a treat! It is WAY more fun to give than to receive,” shared April Coulter on a Facebook Post.

It’s refreshing to see doorbell cameras used for good holiday cheer, considering we typically see videos of “holiday Grinches” or “porch pirates” stealing deliveries outside a home.

In the hustle and bustle, it’s sometimes easy to forget the reason for the season. Thankful for The Coulters for providing some holiday inspiration that grew our hearts three sizes.

We wish a very Merry Christmas to all delivery employees working overtime carrying presents to our doors.