Auburn family urges ‘Compassionate Distancing’ after COVID-19 diagnosis

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A young Boston College student from Auburn and his family are urging compassionate distancing and isolation to stop the virus’ spread as he tests positive for COVID-19.

Nicholas Squillacote is one of the first COVID-19 patients to test positive in Lee County. Friday, Nicholas was feeling much better but continues to worry about his parents and is urging young people to do their part to save lives.

Nicholas Squillacote is one of Lee County, Alabama’s first confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Boston College student was studying abroad in Spain when it’s believed he contracted the illness.

Last week, Nicholas developed a painful sore throat shortly before he was pulled from his study abroad program in Spain due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Nicholas has been in isolation since his return to Auburn on Friday to protect his parents and others.

“Then I got a cough, and usually my temp is 97-ish so it was 99, not technically a fever but a higher temp than normal. So, mild fever and cough. Body aches, that was the biggest thing for me, I was sore all over,” shared Nicholas.

Monday, Nicholas qualified for a test at EAMC’s drive-thru in Auburn because of his symptoms and because he had been around others in Spain who tested positive.

“I think we were one of the first they tested at EAMC. They were very organized, told us to keep up the windows and we put a sign up with his name and test time. The nurse was in protective gear and told him to sign a paper and keep the pen,” shared Sheila Mehta, Nicholas’ mother.

The test came back positive on Tuesday. Suddenly the reality of this disease became an unwelcome and dangerous visitor inside the family’s Auburn home.

“Sobering is how I would describe it. Because at first, it was just this disease in the news in this far away place that didn’t impact me. Then it came to Spain and it did. And now to know I have it – it’s just crazy,” shared Nicholas.

Nicholas is concerned his parents may contract the illness. Right now testing is not available for his family members due to shortages

Nicholas is most worried about his parents especially his dad who is considered at risk for complications due to a variety of factors. Right now – other members of his family can’t get tested because of testing kit shortages.

“He has a sore throat and had chest issues in the last few days but he seems to be doing better now. Yes, my main worry after I knew I had it or thought I had it was my parents,” shared Nicholas.

The family hopes others will find hope knowing Nicholas is doing well and compassion for those who will struggle to recover from the virus.

“Please stay inside, especially for young people. A lot of people my age don’t show symptoms or they are mild and they don’t even know they have it. It’s not for you, its for other people, your grandparents, your parents if they are older and the person you meet at the grocery store. So just be aware, be responsible and have some compassion for other people that may have a harder time with it than me,” shared Nicholas.

