An Auburn family vacationing on a Royal Caribbean cruise witnessed a miracle on the sea as six missing fishermen and their dog were rescued by the cruise ship. Cruiser Mary Isbell of Auburn contacted WRBL and sent us the video she took from her room as the rescue was underway. You can watch it below.

“This is a first for us. The rescue boat, and the surveillance plane and then way off into the distance os a speck – that’s the dingy. We were off the coast of Cancun during the rescue,” Auburn’s Mary Isbell tells WRBL.

According to Cruise Hive the small fishing vessel Aris experienced an engine failure over the weekend, with six people and a dog reported onboard. Communication with the vessel was initially lost on Sunday, January 14, 20 miles from Cape Catoche, the northernmost tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. According to Cambio 22, local officials and community members immediately launched search efforts with zero success.

The men and dog drifted nearly 48-hours before Royal Caribbean International’s Harmony of the Seas spotted them on Tuesday, January 16. The cruise ship had left Texas on Sunday for a Western Caribbean cruise.

Harmony of the Seas immediately sent a rescue craft to check on the smaller boat and found seven castaways in reasonably good health – six fishermen and their dog, Canelo. All the individuals – including Canelo – were safely rescued and transferred to the Mexican Navy. The fishermen will be returned to their families for a happy reunion.

Mary Isbell says she is grateful the fishermen and the dog are safe crediting Harmony of the Seas crew and staff for their efforts. After the rescue the cruise continued on. Isbell is now enjoying the island of Roatan, Honduras.

*International maritime law requires all vessels to render assistance whenever necessary, regardless of the location, nationalities involved, the reason for the emergency, or any other circumstances.