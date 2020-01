AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Fire Department is on scene of a large house fire along Ogletree Road.

Fire officials tell News 3 there are no injuries and a detached garage at the house was on fire in the 800 block of Ogletree Road.

Crews had heavy fire present on arrival and fire is currently under control. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. AFD is still on scene as of Sunday morning.

We will update you with new details as soon as we can regarding the Sunday morning fire.