Auburn football player from Mobile prepares for NFL Draft

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2018, file photo, Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) catches a pass for a touchdown as Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary (17) and linebacker Cameron Latu (20) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. This year’s NFL draft features a superb group of wide receivers, including Ruggs, who are expected to make immediate impacts in the NFL. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) — Roger McCreary, starting conrerback for Auburn University, has announced he is preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

In a Twitter post made by McCreary Monday, he announced he would not be participating in the upcoming Birmingham Bowl but instead would be preparing for the draft.

Forever War Damn Eagle 🦅 pic.twitter.com/5ZXzvrAueW — Roger McCreary (@Rogerjamez) December 21, 2021

McCreary is a Mobile native who attended Williamson High School. He is a senior as Auburn University this year and is part of the liberal arts college.

McCreary has had 86 career tackles and was a member of the all-SEC fourth team.

According to the Auburn University football roster, McCreary’s uncle Angelo James played for the Philadelphia Eagles.