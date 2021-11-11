Auburn Gunners’ William Buechner Project gifts 180 bikes/helmets to children

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The freedom and joy one experiences when riding a bike as a kid is a gift Gunners Motorcycle Club in Auburn is sharing with children in our community. Gunners’ mission to help children in need honors their fallen brother, William Buechner, who was killed in the line of duty as an Auburn Police Officer in May of 2019.

The William Buechner Project was founded in February as Buechenr’s son celebrated his birthday. Gunners gifted the child with a bicycle. His joyful reaction gave them an idea.

“When we gave him that bike and that smile that Henry had was just something special in our hearts. I think we all looked at each other and said this is something we need to do for the community,” said Gunners’ Ruben Garza.

Partnering with Auburn, Opelika, and Lee County civic and law enforcement leaders, Gunners raised $15,000 in two months and purchased 180 bikes and gift cards for helmets.

“He loved kids, and we did so much before Will passed to help kids in the community. I remember how happy he was when he found out his son was being born. He will be right there with us, grinning just like the rest of us,” said Gunners’ Chad Ingram.

November 21st, Gunners will donate the bikes to Esperanza House, The Sheriff’s Ranch, and Big House to share with children they serve. Because of the Gunners and help from the community, these boys and girls will know the freedom and joy of riding a bicycle of their own. A legacy of service, William Buechner would have loved.

“This is just something I know he would want us to do, and it is just an honor to carry on his name and do a project like this,” said Garza.

There is still plenty of time for you to help out. Gunners still need ten 24-inch bikes for girls or a donation to purchase. For more information on how you can donate, please visit Gunners Auburn’s Facebook page by clicking this link: Gunners Auburn