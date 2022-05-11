AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn High School student Walker Zapp has accepted his appointment to the United States Air Force Academy, where he will also continue his baseball career for the Air Force Falcons.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville nominated Walker as part of a group of students chosen to represent Alabama in the class of 2026 at one of the four service academies: the United States Air Force Academy, Military Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, and Naval Academy.

“These exceptional young Alabamians’ desire to serve ensures America’s military remains the strongest fighting force in the world. Receiving an appointment to one of these military institutions is a great honor that requires a lot of hard work and sacrifice. I am proud of their determination to reach this point and know they will continue to make our state and country proud,” said Tuberville.

Walker is the son of Justin and Kelly Zapp. In addition to his military training at the USAFA, Walker will play baseball as an Air Force Falcon.

“After my visit to Colorado Springs, I immediately knew that this was a place like no other and where I wanted to spend my next four years working towards my degree, playing baseball, and being a part of something bigger than myself. I want to attend the United States Air Force Academy because of the incredible people, leadership opportunities, lifelong bonds, and the incredible honor of serving the greatest country in the world,” said Walker.

Senator Tuberville had twelve nominees accept their appointments to a service academy. This is Senator Tuberville’s first group of U.S. service academy appointments since assuming office. U.S. service academies provide students wishing to serve our country’s military with the opportunity to serve while obtaining higher education. Service academy appointees go through an extensive process to receive a nomination. Applicants complete the required ACT and SAT exams and provide letters of recommendation, a school transcript, and the required application form. Upon graduation, students must commit to five years of active duty.

More information on applying for a service academy nomination can be found here.