Auburn K-9 Officer retires after 7 years of service

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn K-9 Officer has retired after seven years of service.

According to officials with the Auburn Police Division, K-9 Officer Emily, an 11-year-old Belgian Tervuren, helped ensure the safety of the community countless times during her service.

Emily’s career, which includes nearly 400 documented deployments, was devoted to serving the citizens of Auburn, the State of Alabama, and the United States military, according to officials.

Emily’s duties included pre-event sweeps and calls for service for suspicious items.

While working with multiple agencies, officials say Emily located numerous firearms connected to various crimes, including capital murder. She also located other items used as evidence in crime cases.

Before her service to Auburn, Emily was deployed overseas three times, twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan. There, she supported U.S. military operations.