AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is facing allegations of making a terrorist threat after police say social media posts targeting Auburn University were traced back to him.

On Wednesday November 22, 2023, Auburn Police apprehended Joshua Eugene Mata-Hernandez, 29, from Auburn. The arrest was prompted by reports of threatening social media posts received by the police on the same day. Investigators allege the threats targeted Auburn University. We are trying to get additional details .

Mata-Hernandez was transported to the Lee County Jail, where he is being held on a $3,000 bond.