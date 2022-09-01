AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is facing multiple counts related to the possession of child pornography according to court records obtained by WRBL.

40-year-old Joseph Scott Evans of Auburn was arrested Wednesday by special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to court documents Evans was found to have several pornographic images involving minors on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. According to court documents investigators located files depicting a young female who appeared to be under the age of 12 naked in a bathroom.

The the investigation utilized ICAC, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, a national network of coordinated task forces dedicated to investigating, prosecuting, and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children.

Evans remains behind bars at the Lee County detention facility on a $50,000 bond.