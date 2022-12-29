AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn woman is alive after a near-fatal opioid overdose was averted when Auburn first responders administered Narcan. Investigators are now charging the Auburn man who allegedly supplied her with the drugs after they searched his Auburn home. Agents seized thousands of pills suspected of being laced with Fentanyl, other drugs, a gun, and cash.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, Auburn Police, Fire, and Emergency Transport Services responded to the 1900 block of Samford Trace Ct for a drug overdose involving a 21-year-old woman. First responders administered Narcan to the victim as a potential lifesaving measure. The victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for further medical treatment.

Auburn Police Department narcotics detectives responded and, during the investigation, identified 29-year-old Jerry McBride of Auburn as the suspect who allegedly provided the woman with illegal narcotics. Detectives detained McBride and searched his residence and vehicle locating approximately 16,000 pills including suspected Xanax, Percocet, and Adderall. Detectives also located Cocaine, Psilocybin Mushrooms, a handgun, a pill counter, a money counter, a scale used to weigh drugs, and approximately $37,000 in currency. Detectives were able to confirm the presence of Fentanyl in the pills collected.

McBride was charged with the following Drug Trafficking – Fentanyl, Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Psilocybin Mushrooms, Unlawful Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance – Cocaine, Unlawful Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance – Amphetamines, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

McBride is being held at the Lee County Jail with no bond.

The United States has seen an alarming increase in the number and prevalence of fentanyl overdose deaths. Fentanyl overdose or poisoning is now the leading cause of death among 18-45 year-olds.

According to data collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 64,268 fatal fentanyl overdoses took place in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021. That’s a 50% increase in the number of deaths between 2019 and 2020, and nearly double the 32,754 deaths from April 2018 to April 2019.

The nonprofit group Families Against Fentanyl used official CDC data from 2018 through to May 2021 to reveal among U.S. adults aged between 18 and 45 years old no single factor kills more prolifically than a Fentanyl overdose: not even suicide, car crashes, COVID-19, or all other drug overdoses combined.