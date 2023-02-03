

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is facing several felony sex assault charges including rape after allegedly attacking a person he knew inside an Auburn home.

Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, Auburn Police arrested Andres Lenardo Hurtado, 48, from Auburn on felony warrants charging him with Rape first degree, Sodomy first degree, and Sexual Abuse first degree.

The charges stem from a report of a sexual assault on January 30, 2023. Police met with the complainant who stated they were assaulted by a male acquaintance at a residence in Auburn. Hurtado was developed as a suspect and he was located by Auburn Police. After further investigation, he was placed under arrest.

Hurtado was transported to the Lee County Detention Center and is currently being held without bond.