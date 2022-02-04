Auburn man charged with shooting occupied vehicle, endangerment, assault

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police arrested Keith Caldwell, 56, from Auburn, and charged him with shooting into an occupied vehicle, reckless endangerment, and assault third degree.

The arrest stems from an investigation into a report of an assault and shots-fired call in a neighborhood in the 300 block of Quarry Place on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

On the scene, Auburn Police officers discovered an Audi SQ7 with gunfire damage. After further investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant. Caldwell was arrested for incident-related charges.

Caldwell was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $52,000 bond.