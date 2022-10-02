LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man has died in an early morning single vehicle crash.

Just after midnight, Sunday, October 2, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 911 received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 4800 Block of Lee Rd 54. Emergency crews responded and the sole occupant was transported to East Alabama Medical Center.

Unfortunately, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton pronounced 37-year-old Victor Buchanan, of Auburn, AL, deceased at the Emergency Room.

The Opelika Post of ALEA Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.