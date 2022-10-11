AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is facing domestic violence and other charges after police say he injured his wife, then barricaded himself inside their home with their three young children.

The crisis began Tuesday morning with a domestic violence assault between the suspect and his wife at another location along Opelika Road.

Auburn Assistant Police Chief Michael Harris

“As officers were responding we got notification a suspect had fled the area. Our officers encountered the vehicle and attempted to conduct a stop, and the vehicle fled from us at a high rate of speed,” said Assistant Chief Michael Harris with Auburn Police Dept.

Officers learned the suspect had returned home to Grove Hill Subdivision. Police believed he was armed and inside with the couple’s three young children including a baby.

“We deployed the SWAT team and our negotiators to establish contact and he did cooperate and ultimately we were able to negotiate the release of his children and his peaceful surrender,” said Harris.

The suspect faces numerous charges, including domestic violence.

Auburn Police are grateful for the support of area agencies, and mental health advocates.

“It certainly deals with mental health, when you have a subject that is barricaded and holding hostages and even potentially threatening to harm themselves. It certainly deals with the mental health component of things. We are working very hard on our critical incident response and how we negotiate and like, I said, I am extremely proud of our negotiators. There’s another part to that and it’s making sure folks have resources to address those mental health needs in the community and I think we do,” said Harris.

The investigation is ongoing with more information to be released at a later date.