Auburn man facing multiple counts of Possession of Child Pornography

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is facing multiple counts of child pornography after a joint investigation uncovered several images of suspected child pornography inside his home.

On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Auburn Police arrested 21-year-old Patrick Buanhion Ang of Auburn on warrants charging him with five (5) counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit and the Auburn Police Division.

“The investigation was initiated after multiple images of suspected child pornography had been downloaded by Ang, at a residence in Auburn. A search of Ang’s residence resulted in the seizure of multiple electronic devices containing numerous images of suspected child pornography,” said Captain Lorenzo Dorsey.

After warrants were obtained for his arrest, Ang turned himself in to Auburn Detectives on October 22, 2019 and he was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $100,000 bond.

Additional charges are anticipated; as this case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, ALEA, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.