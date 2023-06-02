

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) -An Auburn man is facing charges after allegedly placing a hidden camera and recording an individual without their consent.

On May 31, 2023, Steven Eric Pilgrim, a 33-year-old resident of Auburn, AL, was arrested by Auburn Police on a felony warrant for voyeurism first degree.

The arrest followed a complaint received by Auburn Police on May 30 regarding voyeurism. The victim reported an individual, later identified as Pilgrim, had placed a camera in a private location within a residence on West Longleaf Drive without their consent. The victim also stated illegal recordings were found on the device, which were captured without their knowledge.

Pilgrim was identified as the suspect and arrested for voyeurism first degree. Investigators determined the victim was specifically targeted and the crime was not a random act.

Pilgrim was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.