Auburn, Ala. (WRBL) – A former employee with Auburn City School System is facing additional charges of Production of Pornography with Minors and Child Sex Abuse after being arrested by the Auburn Police Department. The investigation began last year when the Boy Scouts of America reported possible abuse to Auburn Police Department regarding a possible sexual assault of a child back in the 1980s.

David Johnson was arrested on April 13, 2021, by Auburn Police. Investigators allege he’s abused multiple children over the course of twenty years. Johnson was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility and was released the same day after making a $125,000 bond.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began on February 5th, 2021 when the Auburn Police Division received a complaint in reference to crimes possibly involving juvenile victims.

Johnson was developed as a suspect. During the investigation, pornographic images were recovered, and Johnson was identified as the suspect that produced the images. Evidence discovered has indicated the victims were known to Johnson and the victims have been notified.

On Friday April 29th, 2022 Auburn Police arrested Johnson again on additional indictments from a Lee County Grand Jury for 15 counts of Production of Obscene Material, 15 Counts of Possession of Obscene Material, four counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, and two counts of Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes.

The additional charges stem from the investigation that began in February 2021.

The case first developed when the Auburn Police Department received a letter and report from the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) regarding a possible sexual assault of a child dating back to the 1980’s. Based on evidence gathered after this initial notification, Auburn Police engaged in an investigation that ultimately led to Johnson’s arrest on multiple charges in April of 2021.

After Johnson’s arrest in April of 2021, Auburn Police Department detectives uncovered additional evidence linking Johnson to crimes involving multiple victims.

The Auburn Police Department continued to investigate all alleged crimes which ultimately led to further criminal charges. With assistance from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, the cases were presented to a Lee County Grand Jury resulting in the 36-count indictment.

The victims were juveniles known to Johnson, and the crimes occurred during a timeframe ranging from the late 1980’s through the early 2000’s. It should be noted that some, but not all of the charges stem from Johnson’s affiliation with the BSA.

Johnson was transported to the Lee County Jail, and held on a $1,215,000 bond. The investigation by the Auburn Police Department is ongoing and the Attorney General’s Office will assist with prosecuting cases made as a result.

News 3 reached out to confirm Johnson’s position within the school system when he was first arrested in 2021.

“Auburn City Schools is cooperating with law enforcement officials in an investigation. At this time we do not have any indication that the arrest is related to the students or schools in our system. Due to the nature of matters related to personnel, no further comment will be made available,” said Auburn City Spokesperson Daniel Chesser

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3140, or the Auburn Police tip line at (334) 246-1391.

All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.