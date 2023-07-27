AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department is investigating a serious vehicular crash involving a nine-year-old scooter operator at the intersection of East Glenn Avenue and East University Drive in Auburn on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at approximately 8:38 p.m.

The child was riding a scooter eastbound along the westbound sidewalk and was struck by a vehicle. The child’s parent was following behind on a scooter near the shopping center entrance due to the slower speed of the scooter going uphill. According to witnesses, both scooters had front and rear lighting on.

The vehicle involved was southbound on East University Drive, attempting to turn right to go westbound on East Glenn Avenue. The driver, who was looking east for oncoming traffic before completing the turn, did not see the scooter’s lights or the child. There were no signs of impairment observed in the driver. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The child sustained significant injuries in the collision and was initially transported to Piedmont Hospital before being transferred to UAB Children’s Hospital for surgery due to the severity of the injuries.

The Police Department extends its deepest sympathies to the impacted families during this difficult time.

They are asking the public to come forward with any additional information they may have. Submit a tip to Auburn Police by calling 334-246-1391 or emailing police@auburnalabama.org. You can remain anonymous.