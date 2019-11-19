Auburn Officer Justin Sanders returns to policing while celebrating engagement

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An emotional welcome back is happening inside the Auburn Police Department Tuesday as Officer Justin Sanders returns to the force nine months after being shot in the line of duty.

On February 15th, Officer Sanders was shot multiple times during a traffic stop. Sanders was critically injured, with bullet wounds to his pelvis, chest, and face. His jaw was shattered by a bullet.

Back in June Officer Sanders told News 3 he remains overwhelmed by the love he has felt from his family, girlfriend, law enforcement brothers and sisters, medical team and the Auburn community.

“It is what probably helped me get better as fast as I did. I had unlimited text messages, phone calls. School kids wrote notes, and the money has been great, it has helped out a lot. But I really think what helped out the most was the community’s constant support. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else or work for any other community,” shared Officer Sanders.

Sanders is also celebrating his engagement to Amanda Carter. Sanders proposed to Carter, who is a nurse, during a family cruise earlier this month. The two are now planning a wedding having already overcome more challenges as a young couple than many will see in a lifetime.

Officer Justin Sanders proposing to Amanda Carter

“We are thankful and blessed to have Justin back at work; his determination and perseverance are to be admired. It has been a difficult year but his, as well as Officer Sistrunk and Officer Elliot’s, return to duty is uplifting and a great example of the kind of people serving this community,” shared Auburn Police Chief Paul Register.

The Sanders family covets prayers for all first responders, especially Tuesday as Officer Sanders returns to work.

Welcome back, Officer Justin Sanders and congratulations on your engagement The City of Auburn is blessed and thankful to have you and your family.