Auburn officers nab suspected vehicle thief after chase

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn officers have a suspected vehicle thief in custody after a foot case along South College Street Saturday morning.

Preliminary reports indicate the suspect stole a victim’s vehicle near Sandhill and South College Street intersection Saturday morning. Police say the suspect actually hit the victim with their own vehicle. The victim suffered a leg injury but is expected to recover.

Auburn Police spotted the stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. This suspect bailed and started running near the Winn Dixie along S. College Street. Auburn Police gave chase and one officer was injured while getting the suspect in custody. We are told the Auburn officer will be okay, thankfully.

The case remains under investigation.