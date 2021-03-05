Auburn Parts Ways with Coach Flo

For the first time in nearly a decade the Auburn Women’s Basketball team will look for a new head coach. Auburn has parted ways with Terri-Williams Flournoy. This past season was the worst in school history with a 5-19 overall record.



During her time on The Plains, Coach “Flo” led the Lady Tigers to 3 NCAA Tournament appearances and she posted an overall record of 140-138. Coach Flo released the following statement after the decision was made to change coaches.



“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served Auburn University and the women’s basketball program for the past nine seasons,” Williams-Flournoy said. “It was a great honor and privilege and an experience I will cherish. I will forever be appreciative of our staff and student-athletes during our tenure and the way each represented Auburn with class and dignity. As a change in leadership was determined, I would like to thank President Gogue and Allen Greene for their trust in my leadership over my time here. Auburn will always hold a special place in my heart.”



Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene released this statement on the decision to move on from Coach Flo as the head coach for the Auburn Women’s basketball team.



“This year was full of unexpected challenges. Coach Flo, her staff and our student-athletes should be commended for their attitude and effort in the face of disruption and adversity,” Greene said. “Our women’s basketball program under Coach Flo’s leadership consistently represented Auburn with class on and off the court, and we are grateful for her nine years of dedicated service to our student-athletes and the Auburn Family. We wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”



Auburn will begin a national search for a new head coach immediately.