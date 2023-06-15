AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn woman is behind bars at the Lee County Detention Center charged with the Felony Murder in the drowning death of her six-year-old boy. Auburn police confirm the child’s father is being charged with Aggravated Child Abuse.

On Wednesday June 14, emergency services were called to the 2200 block of Core Drive regarding a six-year-old child in medical distress. First responders found the child unresponsive and not breathing. Immediate life-saving measures were initiated, and the child was then transported to East Alabama Health (EAH) for further medical intervention. Despite the combined efforts of the first responders and EAH medical personnel, the child was pronounced deceased by attending physicians.

Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton says Sulivan Watford, 6, was pronounced at EAMC Opelika ER Wednesday night. Sulivan has been transported to ADFS Montgomery Medical Facility for an autopsy.

Following the child’s death, the Auburn Police Department (APD) launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to court documents the child’s mother claimed he became unresponsive while she was bathing him. Investigators say Sulivan’s death is consistent with a drowning, indicated during medical treatment and subsequent post-mortem examination. Additionally, it was observed the child exhibited extreme malnourishment, weighing approximately 21 lbs. Based on medical statistics, a healthy six-year-old boy typically weighs around 50 lbs. Further evidence emerged, suggesting the child had been subjected to prolonged and intentional abuse.

The child’s parents Mark Edward Watford and Kelly West Watford, were arrested. Mark Watford has been charged with aggravated child abuse, while Kelly Watford faces a charge of felony murder. Mark Watford is currently held on a $30,000 bond, while Kelly Watford is being held without bond.

Mark and Kelly Watford

The couple’s other children are being cared for. Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere has not commented at this time.

This story is developing, and WRBL will continue to update as we can.