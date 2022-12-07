AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police are conducting an investigation involving a resident who allegedly had destructive devices and is now under arrest.

Wednesday night Auburn police continued their investigation at a home along Jones street, where the entire block is closed off with police tape. The public is urged to stay away from the scene.

Law enforcement tells WRBL the investigation is related to the Wednesday, Dec. 7th arrest of 30-year-old Quintevis Jacquez Phillips on allegations he possessed, transported, or distributed a destructive device. He is behind bars at the Lee County Detention Facility.

According to the Alabama Criminal Code Section 13A-10-200: (a) It shall be unlawful for any person to possess, transport, or receive or attempt to possess, transport, or receive a destructive device, explosive, or bacteriological or biological weapon with the knowledge or intent that it shall be used to kill or injure an individual or to destroy a public building. A person convicted of a violation of this subsection shall be guilty of a Class A felony.

WRBL is on scene and will update you with information as soon as Auburn police share more details.