Auburn Police arrest Montgomery man multiple charges including breaking and entering and attempting to elude

AUBURN, AL (WRBL)- Auburn Police have arrested a Montgomery man in connection to a recent car burglary after they say he fled the scene of the crime.

Adrian Lamont King, age 42, has been arrested on warrants of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, theft of property third degree, using a false identity to obstruct justice, and fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement.

Officials with Auburn Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 15, police were called to investigate an auto burglary at 2600 Carrington Court, after reports a man, later identified as King, was seen opening the door of a vehicle at the home.

According to police, when King saw the responding police officer arrive, he immediately ran away.

After a brief pursuit on foot, police say King was arrested. At that time police found several items taken from the auto burglary in King’s possession, according to police.

King was then taken to the Auburn Police Division to be interviewed. Police say at that time King attempted to misled investigators. According to officials King gave investigators multiple false names and false identifying information.

Detectives were able to confirmed King’s true identity and discovered that he was on parole in Montgomery for multiple property and financial crimes.

King is being held at the Lee County Jail without bond for violating his parole.

Police say this case remains under investigation.