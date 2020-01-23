Auburn Police arrest one Robbery suspect, looking for second

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is facing robbery charges after investigators say he stole from a man outside a home along Darden Avenue.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, Auburn Police arrested Jamarcus D. Richmond, age 22, from Auburn, on a felony warrant charging him with robbery first degree.

The arrest stems from an investigation into a robbery that was reported on Jan. 18, that occurred outside of a residence in the 700 Block of Darden Avenue. A 22-year-old male reported being robbed at gun point by two black males, who stole his wallet and cash, then fled in a vehicle.

Further investigation into the incident resulted in Jamarcus D. Richmond being developed as a suspect. A felony warrant was obtained for his arrest after he was positively identified as one of the individuals responsible for robbing the victim. Richmond was subsequently taken into custody at his residence by Auburn Police and transported to the Lee County Jail where he remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. The second suspect described as a black male, 6’0” tall, 150 lbs., last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt, is being sought by police. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.