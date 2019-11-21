Auburn police arrest two men on various charges including Robbery and Attempting to Elude

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, the Auburn Police Division arrested Christian N. Brown, 30 years old from New York, New York, and Michael A. Priester, 21 years old, from Columbia, South Carolina, for the charges of robbery second degree, burglary first degree, theft of property first degree, receiving stolen property first degree, and fleeing/attempting to elude officers.

On Nov. 20, 2019, at approximately 12:35 p.m., officers with the Auburn Police Division responded to the 500 block of Southview Drive in reference to a robbery. The complainant advised two males entered her residence, took the keys to her 2018 Chevrolet Silverado as well as some other items and fled the scene in her vehicle. The vehicle was soon located by officers and stopped on Bent Creek Road. The vehicle was occupied by Brown and Priester who were taken into custody. A search of the area on Southview Drive resulted in officers locating a 2013 Honda Civic that was reported stolen out of South Carolina. An APD patrol officer attempted to stop the stolen Honda Civic, approximately an hour prior to the robbery on Southview Drive, but the vehicle was able to elude police.

A subsequent investigation determined Brown and Priester as the suspects in all of the crimes. Brown and Priester were arrested at the Auburn Police Division and transported to the Lee County Jail without incident, where they will each be held on an $88,000 bond.