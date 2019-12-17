Auburn police arrest woman for internal theft at business

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Eclectic woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing from her employer.

“On Dec. 16, 2019, the Auburn Police Division arrested Brandy Sims Miles, 43 years old, from Eclectic, AL. Miles was arrested on seven counts of possession of a forged instrument, eight counts of theft of property, and illegal possession of a credit/debit card,” said an Auburn press statement.

This investigation stemmed from a report of an internal theft from a business in the 800 block of N. Dean Rd.

Bond is set at $44,500.00.

News 3 is working to get more details.