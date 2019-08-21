Auburn police asking for public’s help locating missing AU student

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in determining the whereabouts of Chih-Kai-Lai, a 21-year-old Auburn University student from Taiwan.

He was reported missing to Auburn Police on Aug. 19. He last communicated with a family member on Saturday, Aug. 17.

It is believed that Lai left on his own accord. There is no indication of foul play at this point in the investigation. He is described as an Asian male, 5′ 6″ tall, 170 pounds, brown eyes, black hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Lai’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.