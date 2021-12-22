Auburn police boosting patrols amid typical holiday burglaries, ask families to lock up

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn police department is boosting patrols this holiday season to help prevent thieves from stealing your hard-earned belongings. Investigators say most thefts are crimes of opportunity, where valuables are taken quickly from unlocked vehicles.

“We have extra burglary patrols out and going on this time of year, both in the daytime and the nighttime. Generally, this time of year during the holiday season is when we see an increase in burglaries, both residential burglaries, unfortunately, and vehicle burglaries. This week, we are seeing an increase in entry into unlocked vehicles, with some items stolen out of the vehicles. We encourage those to lock their vehicles and take valuables out, especially firearms,” said Auburn Assistant Police Chief Michael Harris.

Chief Harris says if you receive a security risk notice on your vehicle, it’s not a citation. Instead, it’s officers out on patrol, letting you know they are looking out for your family.

“It has the date and time officer checked on your vehicle, and if they found any security risk like your vehicle door unlocked, vehicle windows rolled own, a vehicle left running with the key in the ignition, It also lets you know if they didn’t find a security risk and thanks you for helping us out,” said Chief Harris.

Harris says citizens should know thieves are especially interested in stealing guns. So if you insist on keeping a firearm in your vehicle, police encourage you to secure it in a locked console safe.

Just this week, Auburn Police arrested and charged 26-year-old Lamarcus McGhee of Opelika with receiving stolen property and possession of a pistol without a permit. On Tuesday, Dec. 21, police officers contacted a suspicious vehicle located in the residential area of the 1300 block of Gatewood Drive. Police identified McGhee as a vehicle occupant and discovered an unrelated warrant for his arrest in another police jurisdiction. McGhee was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $6,000 bond.

“Officers were checking on a suspicious vehicle, and this individual was sitting on a gun; the gun was under his leg. That gun was allegedly stolen from Opelika, and he was arrested for possession of that stolen gun,” said Chief Harris.

Harris encourages families to get into a “9 PM routine” and ensure their valuables are inside, with their vehicle and home locked up for the night. Families, if you are going to be out of town for the Holiday season, let the Auburn police department know; they’ll send an officer by to check on your home. For more information on how to register, click this link: AUBURN POLICE HOUSE CHECK