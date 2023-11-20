AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An East Alabama woman is facing charges after Auburn police allege she left a scene of a crash after striking a bicyclist.

Police say on Sunday, Nov. 19, they arrested Thomasina Smith,40, years from Alexander City, AL, charging her with leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Investigators say on Saturday, Nov. 18, police responded to the area of North College Street and Farmville Road about an unresponsive female lying on the side of the roadway. Responding officers located the victim suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle on North College Street. The victim was transported to an area hospital for further treatment and remains in stable but critical condition.

Additional evidence collected at the scene along with witness statements led to Smith being identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim and left the scene. The case remains under investigation by Auburn Police. Smith was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Auburn police encourage anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who possesses information pertinent to the investigation to reach out to the Auburn Police Department’s tip line at 334-246-1391 or submit a tip using the Auburn Public Safety App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

Auburn Police would like to remind everyone that motor vehicle safety is a shared responsibility and as the number of bicyclists sharing the roadway continues to grow, it is crucial for drivers to be especially vigilant when approaching cyclists. Please allow for ample space when approaching and passing a cyclist. Alabama law requires a minimum of three feet of clearance between a motorist’s vehicle and the bicycle the motorist is passing.