Auburn police find van driver approaching women, no charges filed

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have identified and interviewed a man described in previous reports as offering rides to females in the downtown Auburn area while driving a white van.

The incidents occurred during the early morning hours of April 24, 2021 and promoted a campus wide email from Auburn University Campus Safety Advisory about a suspicious incident involving the man in the white van. Following the advisory, three additional reports were received from females of similar behavior on the same date occurring on campus near Cambridge Hall and off-campus on West Glenn Avenue (near Tiger Suites) and North College Street downtown (outside Luxury Nail & Spa). One of the females reported she initially accepted the ride and that the suspect took her to another location and attempted to kiss her, at which time she exited the vehicle, and he drove away.

After being made aware of the incidents on April 24, Auburn Police Division officers initiated an investigation to locate and identify the person associated with the reported activity. Police interviewed multiple witnesses to determine if any criminal activity occurred.

“After a thorough investigation, which included reviewing surveillance videos, concentrated patrols and a threat assessment, the driver of the white van was located and interviewed. The subject was eventually released after it was confirmed that no criminal act occurred,” said Assistant Police Chief, Dr. Clarence Stewart.

Although there are no criminal charges associated with the reported incidents, the Auburn Police Division urges citizens to continue to notify police of any ongoing suspicious activity by calling 911.

The Auburn Police Division requests that anyone with additional information call the Detective Section, 334-501-3140, or the tip line, 334-246-1391.