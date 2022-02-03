Auburn Police, Fire and EMS outside Auburn elementary school



AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Yellow crime scene tape surrounds the front lawn of Richland Elementary School where there is a large police, EMS and fire presence. We are told there was a shooting, a person is in custody, and students are safe.

“Richland Road traffic is being re-routed as the situation is ongoing. The lone suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. This shooting did not take place on school grounds and was instead on the roadway. Avoid the area. Schools are no longer under lockdown,” said Auburn police in a statement.

