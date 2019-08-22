Auburn police investigating robbery report along West Magnolia Avenue near AU campus

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) -Auburn police are investigating an early Thursday morning robbery report along West Magnolia Avenue where the victim reported the assailant poked him in the back with an object and demanded money.

The incident prompted Auburn University to send out the following campus wide message:

“The Auburn Police Division is investigating a report of an attempted robbery that occurred near campus in the 600 block of West Magnolia Avenue. The victim reported that, at about 4:30 am today, an assailant poked him in the back with an unknown object and demanded his belongings. No weapon was seen. After a short physical altercation, the assailant fled the area headed north on foot. The assailant is described as a black male, 5’11” tall, 160 pounds, dressed in black pants and a black hoodie.

The Auburn Police Division encourages anyone having information related to this incident or any suspicious activity or persons call 911 (emergency) or (334) 501-3100 (non-emergency) to report it immediately.

Additionally, AU would like to remind members of the campus community:

• When walking at night, always walk in groups, in well-lit and well-traveled areas.

• Avoid using short-cuts that are secluded.

• Use the free Auburn Safety app “Friend Walk” feature.

• The Night Security Shuttle provides rides on campus from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. seven days a week while classes are in session. Dial 334-844-7400 for a ride.