AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department is launching a free security camera registration program available to residents and business owners in the City of Auburn.

“APD’s Eagle Watch Program is modeled after other successful video surveillance partnership programs across the country. Those successes are measured in the number of crimes solved through the partnerships between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” said Assistant Police Chief Michale Harris.

By registering commercial and residential video surveillance cameras located on the outside of homes or businesses, the Eagle Watch Program provides the location of the camera(s), owner contact information, the type of camera system, and retention period of the video to APD’s Detective Section. This will allow APD to quickly reach you if video footage retrieval may help solve a crime in your area.

“Camera registration does NOT give APD the ability to access your cameras without your knowledge or permission; however, commercial camera owners have the option to provide APD with remote access to their video surveillance system. Commercial camera owners will also be provided with Eagle Watch window and door decals,” said Harris.

Owners of residential security cameras and video doorbells will always be contacted by APD if video evidence is being sought from their area. If video evidence is available, camera owners will be provided a secure link via a registered email address to upload relevant footage to APD’s evidence.com system.

Joining the Eagle Watch Program is free of charge. Visit https://bit.ly/APD-Eagle-Watch to fill out the initial registration form. A representative of the Auburn Police Department will be in contact to confirm your registration.

“APD encourages all owners of commercial and residential video surveillance cameras located on the outside of homes, businesses, or houses of worship to register with the Eagle Watch Program. Help APD solve crimes and better protect our community by registering your cameras today,” said Harris.

For inquiries regarding the Eagle Watch Program, please email webpubsfty@auburnalabama.org