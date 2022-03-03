AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn School resource officer who intervened after a suspected road rage shooting near Richland Elementary School was honored for his bravery as Auburn’s Employee of the month.

Officer Lavareis Bryant has been with the Auburn Police Department since 2015. He is a beloved fixture inside Auburn City Schools as a resource officer who mentors and helps students. He is known for his smile, friendly personality, and total devotion to protecting children, teachers, and staff. He is priceless to Auburn families.

The morning of the shooting on February 3rd, Officer Bryant was helping kids out of their vehicles in carline when he heard a gunshot along Richland Road in front of the school. Officer Bryant immediately took off towards the incident and detained the individual who allegedly fired the gun. Then Officer Bryant began administering first aid to the person who had been shot.

The injured person was life-flighted from the scene to a trauma center; we are told they were alert at the scene and expected to recover.

So far, the identities of those involved have not been released. If charges are filed, that information will be released later after the grand jury has an opportunity to meet and discuss possible indictments.

“The facts and evidence are being reviewed by the Auburn Police Department and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office. The case will be presented to a Lee County Grand Jury at a later date,” said Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere.

News 3 will keep you updated.