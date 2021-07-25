Auburn police on scene at home in Camden Ridge

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Dozens of Auburn police officers are in the Camden Ridge Neighborhood off North Donahue, Sunday night, for an apparent domestic situation.

Auburn Investigators confirm there is a person inside a home that will not come out. Investigators will not confirm if there are possible hostages inside the home along Wedgewood Court at this time. Neighbors are being told to stay inside their homes.

EMS and Fire are on standby.

News 3 is on the scene and will update you with information as we can.