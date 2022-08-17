Update: 1:29 PM: vehicle of interest located in Chambers County. Auburn Police confirm a person of interest is in custody.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning.

Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was described as the vehicle being driven by a man involved in a second shooting one hour later along I-85 North in Troup County.

Auburn police say about 6:15 am on Aug. 17, 2022, they responded to mile markers 56 and 57 to a driver who has sustained a gunshot wound from a projectile entering from the rear of his vehicle. The driver was later identified as a 45-year-old man from Prattville, AL. A passing motorist provided aid to the victim before the arrival of first responders. The victim was transported on Haynes Life Flight to Baptist South where he is in critical condition.

Vehicle of interest

Further investigation developed a vehicle of interest. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood with license plate 3753BF3.

“The suspect is described as a black male. If you come in contact with a vehicle matching this description, do not approach. Notify local authorities by calling 911,” said Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart.

Auburn investigation along I-85

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating their interstate shooting at the 23-mile marker. They say around 7:56 AM a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by a man driving what he described as an older white Cadillac. The victim was not injured in the incident and the suspect continued driving North on I-85.

This case remains under investigation. Auburn Police are actively working with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine whether two separate shootings that occurred near I-85 this morning are connected. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line (334) 246-1391.