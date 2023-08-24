Auburn, Ala (WRBL) – Auburn Police need your help locating a man who grabbed and groped women in two separate attacks along Samford Avenue on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

The first attack occurred around 10:00 AM, as a female was walking off East Samford Avenue and Pinedale Drive. She says the man groped her.

Then at 6:00 PM, another female waking on Samford Avenue near Chewacla Drive and Hillcrest Drive reported a man emerged from nearby bushes and forcibly grabbed her. A picture was taken of the man. The suspect’s description closely aligns with the individual involved in the earlier incident.

Auburn Police are placing a high priority on investigating these incidents and ensuring safety. Increased patrols have been deployed in the affected areas.

Anyone who may have witnessed either of these incidents is urged to reach out to the Auburn Police Department by calling the non-emergency line at 334-501-3100, the tip line at 334-246-1391, or emailing police@auburnalabama.org. You may remain anonymous.

The community is encouraged to maintain vigilance, opt for well-lit routes, stay in groups, and promptly report any suspicious activity to 911.