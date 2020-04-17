Auburn police search for suspect(s) in shooting death of 54-year-old woman



AUBURN, Ala – (WRBL) – A homicide investigation is underway in Auburn as police continue searching for a person or persons responsible for killing a 54-year-old woman at Creative Habitats Landscaping just off US Highway 280 West in Auburn.

A truck fire kickstarted the Friday morning homicide investigation when Auburn Police responded to an assist agency call.

“Officers arrived at the location to assist the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department and discovered a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab truck that was on fire,” shared Auburn Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart.

Officers located a 54-year-old female deceased in another location on the property away from the truck. Coroner Bill Harris is in the process of locating her family and will release her name afterward.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, State Fire Marshall’s Office, State Medical Examiner Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.

Yellow crime scene tape surrounds a burned truck in a wooded area just off the driveway. Fire crews were called to the vehicle fire early Friday morning around 6 AM. That fire call transitioned into a homicide investigation.



