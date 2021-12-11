Auburn police search for Venmo theft suspect who borrowed victim’s cell phone

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the individual in the photograph. The subject is suspected of committing theft in the Auburn area using the popular pay app, Venmo.

Police say the subject approached the complainant and asked to use their cell phone. Then the subject pretended to make a call, accessed the complainant’s Venmo app, and transferred funds from the complainant’s account to his.

“During the holiday season most are aware of phone scams, package thieves and email scams. Unfortunately, some scammers, such as the suspect shown in the photograph, will steal your money in person,” said Auburn police in a statement.

Again, please remain vigilant in safeguarding your valuables.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3140, the anonymous Tip Line at 334-246-1391, or through the “Submit a Tip” function on the Auburn Public Safety App.