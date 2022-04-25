AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A helicopter hovers over Chewacla State Park just before midnight Sunday as Auburn police are searching for an armed man who ran away from police.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Wrights Mill Road and Chewacla State Park. Armed subject fled officers in the vicinity. Report any suspicious activity in that area to 911.

Residents are urged to lock their doors and be vigilant about their safety. Again, if you see anything suspicious call 911.

The search appears to have started with a high speed chase all over Lee County