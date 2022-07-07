AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Three men are facing numerous drug charges after Fentanyl, pressed to make it appear like Xanax, and other drugs were recovered Thursday, July 7, when Auburn Police and SWAT executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Rd. in Auburn.

Detectives recovered a quantity of Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana.

“It should be noted the quantity of Fentanyl recovered was pressed into pill form giving the appearance and stamping of Xanax tablets, commonly referred to as “bars”. In addition to the recovery of controlled substances, detectives recovered four handguns, one of which was reported stolen from Anniston, Al, and a quantity of United States currency,” said Assistant Police Chief Michael Harris.

The Auburn Police Department would like to remind all citizens of the danger posed by Fentanyl. As noted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), 42% of pills tested by the DEA laboratory for Fentanyl contained 2mg of Fentanyl, considered a potentially lethal dose. #OnePillCanKill.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Keondre S’lym Thomas, 22 years old, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances (heroin, cocaine, mushrooms), drug trafficking (Fentanyl), possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roilan Miguel Torres, 20 years old, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances (heroin, cocaine, mushrooms), drug trafficking (Fentanyl), possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Lee Smith Edwards, 22 years old, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances (heroin, cocaine, mushrooms), drug trafficking (Fentanyl), possession of marijuana first degree, receiving stolen property second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

APD: All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law