Auburn Red Lobster evacuated due to fire

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) – Red Lobster in Auburn suffered damage but is still standing and no injuries were reported after a Sunday afternoon fire.

Auburn Fire tells News 3 the front part of the building was burned while the entire restaurant suffered smoke and water damage. Investigators are still determining a cause. Utilities have been cut.

Smoke could be seen from outside the restaurant, near the Auburn Mall late Sunday afternoon. Fire crews tell News 3 restaurant employees did a good job evacuating customers from danger.

Photo Credit: Alicia Sheats

