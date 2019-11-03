Auburn Red Lobster evacuated due to fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) – Red Lobster in Auburn suffered damage but is still standing and no injuries were reported after a Sunday afternoon fire.

Auburn Fire tells News 3 the front part of the building was burned while the entire restaurant suffered smoke and water damage. Investigators are still determining a cause. Utilities have been cut.

Smoke could be seen from outside the restaurant, near the Auburn Mall late Sunday afternoon. Fire crews tell News 3 restaurant employees did a good job evacuating customers from danger.

Photo Credit: Alicia Sheats

Stay with News 3 as this story is developing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar