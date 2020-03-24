Auburn School Superintendent releases statement on status of returning to classrooms

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2014, file photo, a student prepares to leave the Enterprise Attendance Center school southeast of Brookhaven Miss. The federal government has decided to delay changing the way it determines funding for rural education after a bipartisan group of lawmakers said the move would hurt hundreds of schools. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn City School students are slated to return to the classrooms on April 6th. However, with safety mandates and recommendations changing daily regarding COVID-19, it’s not known if students will return or not.

News 3 received the following statement from Auburn’s School Superintended discussing the the situation and ways teachers are working to distance learn using technology to connect with their students.

“With Alabama’s public schools currently closed, teachers are making many resources and learning opportunities available to students and families. While participation nor completion is required, students are connecting with teachers via social media and virtual platforms. With a focus on the health of our community and the safety of our families, Auburn City Schools remains devoted to students and the potential for teaching and learning, despite the physical distance. Moving forward, school administrators are developing plans for both a return to school and for alternate methods of providing school. Decisions and direction will be guided by input from the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the Alabama State Department of Education. With many variables, most importantly the safety of our students in mind, ACS is committed to a continued excellence in K-1

– Dr. Cristen Herring, ACS Superintendent