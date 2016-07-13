Auburn student diagnosed with meningitis

AUBURN, Ala. – An Auburn student has been diagnosed with meningitis.

The university’s Department of Public safety sent out a notice last night informing the campus of the student’s condition.

In the notice they said they are working with Auburn’s Medical Clinic to find any students who may have had close contact with the sick student. They will be notifying affected people by email.

The CDC says some symptoms of the illness are high fever, severe headache, and stiff neck. They said the majority of people don’t need to worry.