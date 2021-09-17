Auburn students damage school property in “Deviant Licks” social media challenge

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A social media challenge involving vandalizing, stealing, or damaging items around schools dubbed “Deviant Licks” is showing up in Auburn City Schools, specifically at Auburn Junior High.

An email shared with parents from Auburn Junior High School administrators states the ‘Tik Toc challenge’ has negatively impacted the school, “ A surprising number of students are taking willful and calculated measures to vandalize steel or damage items around the campus. This includes removing hand soap dispensers, paper towel dispensers, wasting toilet paper and or paper towels. These are all supplies and measures that we provide that are not only for general hygiene but also to fight germs.”

School administrators asked parents in the email to speak with their students about the activity, “I would also inform students who choose to participate in the vandalism and destruction of school property that you will have consequences and be expected to provide the school restitution for damages.”

News 3 reached out to Auburn City Schools for comment.

“ACS is aware of some student behaviors that are the direct result of a social media challenge called “Deviant Licks.” The motivation is to either damage or steal school property to gain online notoriety. This is a disturbing trend that is taking place across the nation, as well as in our school system. Parents and guardians have received communication on this matter, and school administrators are discussing the expectations of appropriate behavior and the consequences of conduct infractions with students. In instances of theft or destruction of school property, there are possible legal ramifications and financial restitution.

News 3 has reached out to the Auburn Police Department to see if they are investigating; we will let you know when we hear back.